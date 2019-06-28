Walmart Supercenter in Nacogdoches closes temporarily because of plumbing issues

Walmart Supercenter in Nacogdoches closes temporarily because of plumbing issues
Pictured is the Strickland Plumbing van parked in front of the Nacogdoches Walmart Supercenter. (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Gary Bass | June 28, 2019 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 4:27 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been a tough month for the Walmart Supercenter in Nacogdoches. The store closed again Friday because of plumbing issues.

A little over two weeks after the store, which is located at 4810 North Street in Nacogdoches, closed down for a short time after a man allegedly set a fire in the Walmart’s Supercenter, the store was forced to close temporarily because of sewage issues.

An employee with Strickland Plumbing Lufkin said that the Walmart Supercenter is having issues with sewage backing up and getting into the store. She said that she knows for sure that the store closed its bathrooms.

Strickland Plumbing employees are inside the store checking the lines, the employee said.

Payton McCormick, a spokesman for Walmart, confirmed that the store has been temporarily closed because of plumbing issues. He added that he has no time frame on when the store will re-open.

An East Texas news employee went to the store and saw Walmart associates turning customers away Friday afternoon.

Related stories: Police identify suspect in fire at Nacogdoches Walmart; store closed due to damage

Nacogdoches Walmart reopened following Sunday fire

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.