Walmart Supercenter in Nacogdoches closes temporarily because of plumbing issues

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been a tough month for the Walmart Supercenter in Nacogdoches. The store closed again Friday because of plumbing issues.
A little over two weeks after the store, which is located at 4810 North Street in Nacogdoches, closed down for a short time after a man allegedly set a fire in the Walmart’s Supercenter, the store was forced to close temporarily because of sewage issues.
An employee with Strickland Plumbing Lufkin said that the Walmart Supercenter is having issues with sewage backing up and getting into the store. She said that she knows for sure that the store closed its bathrooms.
Strickland Plumbing employees are inside the store checking the lines, the employee said.
Payton McCormick, a spokesman for Walmart, confirmed that the store has been temporarily closed because of plumbing issues. He added that he has no time frame on when the store will re-open.
An East Texas news employee went to the store and saw Walmart associates turning customers away Friday afternoon.
