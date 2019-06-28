WATCH: State Rep. Clardy discusses legislative session at chamber event

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS (KTRE) - State Rep. Travis Clardy is set to discuss the 86th Legislative Session with community members Friday during a Nacogdoches County Chamber luncheon.
Clardy will provide updates on session wins and losses to attendees. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. Watch the event live on East Texas Now.
“I’m glad to give the good news that the legislative session ended with no special sessions,'" Clardy said in a statement to the Chamber. “I look forward to updating fellow Chamber members and guests on the recent session activities. We were able to accomplish what we set out to do with a balanced budget and transformational legislation for our public schools.”
