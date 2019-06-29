Gator, lawnmowers stolen from Grapeland ISD athletic department

GRAPELAND, TX (KTRE) - Grapeland ISD said someone stole several lawnmowers and other equipment from their athletic department.
According to Terry Ward, Athletic Director for Grapeland ISD, someone stole a John Deere Gator, Kubota zero turn lawnmower, and a Husqvarna zero turn lawnmower from the football field garage. He said the last time they were used was on Thursday, June 20. He went up on Saturday morning, June 22 to mow again and he said they were gone.
According to Ward, someone cut the chain off the lock of the garage and entered the building, taking the equipment with them.
Ward has a message for whoever took the equipment.
Grapeland police are investigating the theft.
