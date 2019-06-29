Nacogdoches woman who allegedly ran from law enforcement twice in two days arrested

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches woman was arrested after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said she ran from law enforcement two times in two days.
According to a post from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies stopped a vehicle on Wednesday night in the 8000 block of North Street that was occupied by three people.
The passenger of the vehicle fled on foot, but the deputy did not immediately pursue the suspect and stayed with the other occupants in the vehicle. Other deputies arrived and began a search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Selena Jones, 33. A warrant for Jones was issued for her arrest for evading.
The post said late Friday night, Deputies received a tip that Jones was inside a car traveling on North Street. The car was located and stopped at a business in the 4800 block of North Street.
Selena Jones, a passenger in the vehicle, exited the car and fled again on foot across the parking lot of the business. Deputies quickly apprehended Jones after a short foot pursuit. During the arrest Deputies found crystal methamphetamine on her.
Jones was transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest and detention.
