Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Showers and a few stronger storms will be likely throughout the remainder of the afternoon/evening hours before things quiet down during the overnight hours into Sunday morning. East Texas remains in a MARGINAL(5%) Risk of severe weather with damaging thunderstorm winds within these individual cells being the primary severe threat today. Temperatures this afternoon will range in the 70s and 80s due to the rain, with a few drier spots nearing 90 degrees. A cooler but humid start tomorrow in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Due to the excessive humidity and lighter winds from the south, a few patchy spots of fog could be possible early tomorrow. Skies will stay mostly dry until after lunchtime tomorrow, with another round of showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay just slightly below average as they climb into the upper 80s. A bit more sunshine as we head into the first half of the work week with lower 90s and only a 20% shot at afternoon showers and a few isolated thundershowers. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday and Thursday(Fourth of July) with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. While it’s still a little early for guarantees, the rain should stay mostly contained to the afternoon hours on the 4th, and once we lose our daytime heating any remaining showers should fall apart in time for any Independence Day celebrations. Sunshine and mostly dry for your Friday before partly cloudy skies and another shot at rain returns for the weekend.