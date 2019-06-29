“Save the Bricks” event raises funds for preserving Mary Allen College heritage

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - On Satruday, the Mary Allen Museum of African American Art and History held an event to help preserve the legacy of the historic college in Crockett.
The “Save the Bricks" campaign invited guests to enjoy an afternoon of food and fun, while also encouraging them to purchase bricks from the remains of Mary Allen College. Founded in 1886, Mary Allen College was the first African American women’s college in the state of Texas.
Dr. Thelma Douglas with the Mary Allen museum says that proceeds from selling bricks will go towards removing the old college as well as building a monument to honor those who once attended the school.
Those who missed the “Save the Bricks” event can still purchase a brick or make a donation to the museum by contacting maryallenmuseum2018@gmail.com or (936)-213-0363.
