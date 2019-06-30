Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Scattered showers and isolated storms this afternoon so expect a decent amount of lightning and heavy rainfall and at their strongest, some smaller hail as well as some gusty winds. A few more isolated showers possible this evening before quieting down overnight into early tomorrow morning before a weak disturbance from the southwest brings another round of spotty showers and storms later on Monday morning. This will feed into the afternoon where we will once again see better coverage of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during peak daytime heating hours before the rain dissipates later in the evening. Due to the rain, highs for tomorrow will range in the 80s but a few dry spots could climb into the upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with highs nearing 90 degrees and afternoon showers and storms. The summer pattern continues into Wednesday and Thursday(Independence Day) with upper 80s and lower 90s for afternoon highs and afternoon showers and isolated storms. The good news is that these are fueled by the heat of the day, so Thursday evening will be mostly dry and your Fourth of July celebrations should be able to go on unhindered due to weather. Friday and Saturday look to be mostly dry before partly cloudy skies and spotty showers return on Sunday.