Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be a mostly cloudy start to the day with a few spots possibly seeing light fog. Into the afternoon it looks like spotty showers will move in. A few of those showers could be on the strong side, especially towards Deep East Texas. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s and overnight lows will drop into the low 70s. To start off this next work week spotty rain chances will stick around as well as the middle 80s. Tuesday will bring a bit more clearing but afternoon showers are likely. Rain chances ramp back up for Wednesday. As of now, it looks like wet weather will move in late on Wednesday and will carry over into the start of Thursday with clearing by the afternoon. Clear skies will stick around for both Friday and Saturday.