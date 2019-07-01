Deeper moisture streaming overhead will yield scattered downpours

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Some pockets of rain showers and thunderstorms will continue into the early evening hours before the activity dies off shortly after sunset.
A weakness in the atmosphere will combine with an influx of moisture the next couple of days to yield scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Piney Woods. Our rain chances will go up to 40% on Tuesday before peaking at 60% on Wednesday.
The best time frame to be on the receiving end of a heavy downpour or two will be in the afternoon hours, say from 2-6 p.m. Outside of any cooling showers and thunderstorms, it will be warm and muggy as daytime highs will be held down into the middle-to-upper 80′s as a result of these decent rain chances.
The Fourth of July on Thursday looks to have a 30% chance of afternoon downpours in the forecast. Most of the activity looks to fizzle by the time the firework shows go off around the Piney Woods, which is a pretty typical forecast for Independence Day.
As we get towards the holiday weekend, high pressure will start to build overhead, shutting down rain chances and allowing some July heat to return to our part of the state. Look for daytime highs to shoot up into the lower-to-middle 90′s, making for some oppressive conditions this upcoming weekend.
