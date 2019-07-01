East Texas Ag news: Tips for Mulching

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Are weeds wearing you down in your garden?
As vegetable gardens move farther into the summer months, most warm season vegetables will continue to grow just fine but that means the weeds are growing fine too.
Weed control was best accomplished much earlier with a pre-emergent herbicide or mulch according to agents with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office in Angelina County.
But adding mulch of any organic origin to your garden right now would help with those weeds.
Agents say getting a limb trimming truck to dump a load at your house would give you the best material.
But if that isn't an option, you'll want to use the organic mulch to fill the middle of your garden rows.
It will break down to build your soil as it conserves water and it will stop weeds from growing.
