Groveton EMS still recovering a year later after fire

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A year ago, a Groveton couple lost their ambulance service business and home due to a fire.
“When this event happened again it was bad. We had lost everything, so we had nothing. No clothes, no house, no furniture, everything was gone,” said David Robison.
Robison, owner and operator of Groveton Emergency Services, recalls the tragic day he watched his business and home go up flames last June. He said the past year has been a hard rebuilding process.
“It’s been a little bit difficult, actually it’s been a lot difficult and a lot awkward," said Robison. "We went from a full facility to a small trailer and it’s made daily operations a bit of a challenge. I definitely miss having a place to keep the ambulance covered and out of the weather, but we are making due,”
Debris from the fire is still on the property. Now Robison and his wife are working out of a donated trailer and one ambulance, which he said has been a challenge.
“We have a very large area we cover 535 square miles of rural Trinity County and right now we do it with one ambulance. So, getting the first responders trained and equipped is important because we lost all of the first responders equipment, so that will be a real bonus for our citizens,” said Robison.
Robison said with the help of his family and community he will continue to help those in need.
“It was tough because I planned on being in a different place, in a different way, you know, doing different things and now I’m years behind and I’m working hard to keep up, to catch up. And as long as ambulances are running, and we are running calls that’s my main concern,” said Robison.
Robison and his family have a new home stay in until they rebuild. They are also applying for grants to help purchase new equipment.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.