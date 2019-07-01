Livingston man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting girl

LIVINGSTON, TEXAS (KTRE) - A Livingston man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl and has accepted a 25-year prison sentence.
Matthew Edward Ward, 25, pleaded guilty on June 26 to a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child.
Ward was arrested on the charge on Dec. 5, 2017.
According to a press release, the sheriff's office received a call on Nov. 17, 2017, about allegations of sex abuse.
A Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective interviewed a child victim, who made outcries of sexual abuse. During their investigation, the detectives identified Ward as the suspect.
