Livingston man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting girl

Matthew Edward Ward, 25, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl and has accepted a 25-year prison sentence.
By Jeff Awtrey | July 1, 2019 at 10:36 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 10:36 AM

LIVINGSTON, TEXAS (KTRE) - A Livingston man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl and has accepted a 25-year prison sentence.

Matthew Edward Ward, 25, pleaded guilty on June 26 to a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child.

Ward was arrested on the charge on Dec. 5, 2017.

According to a press release, the sheriff's office received a call on Nov. 17, 2017, about allegations of sex abuse.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective interviewed a child victim, who made outcries of sexual abuse. During their investigation, the detectives identified Ward as the suspect.

