Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy today with rain chances in the afternoon and temperatures in the middle 80s. Rain chances are better in our southern counties today. Overnight we will sink to the lower 70s. Tomorrow we will start to see a bit of clearing across the area but a stray afternoon shower is possible. That clearing won’t last long, it looks like rain chances return for both Wednesday and Thursday. If you have outside plans for Independence Day be sure that you start thinking of an indoor option as well. Sunshine and dry skies come around for Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the low 90s. We will remain mostly dry for Sunday but we can’t rule out the possibility of an afternoon shower. Now is the time to download the First Alert Weather App to make sure you are up to date with the weather in your area.