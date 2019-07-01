'Splashadoches’: City council to consider naming new Nacogdoches splash pad

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A new splash pad being installed in Nacogdoches could soon have a new name.
The city council is considering taking action on the name “Splashadoches” when it meets Tuesday.
In May, Parks Advocacy League asked the public via Facebook for feedback on what they wanted to call the new water pad.
The naming committee submitted the recommendation of the splash pad at Maroney Park to the city. We’ll continue to update you if and when the new name becomes official.
