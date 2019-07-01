WEBXTRA: SFA introduces new luxury box seating for upcoming season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA athletics has introduced new Luxury box seating for the upcoming season.
Five shipping containers have been turned into the ultimate tailgating experience for SFA fans. The boxes have been designed by Austin-based Box Life.
SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey used the same company to bring in luxury boxes to his previous school, Austin Peay.
Ivey and the administration has been looking at ways to increase revenue for the program and offer new experiences for fans. The boxes are being rented out for the season much like a suite is done at bigger stadiums.
Information on box rentals can be found by calling 936-468-JACK.
