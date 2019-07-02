Investigation continues into thefts at Grapeland Athletic’s field house

GRAPELAND, Texas (KTRE) - Police are continuing to investigate after several items have been stolen from the Grapeland Athletic’s field house.
According to Athletic Director Terry Ward, the thefts began several weeks ago when a side-by-side vehicle was stolen.
“We changed the locks and took extra security measures to make sure nothing else happened,” Ward said. “It didn’t seem to work.”
On June 22, he reported several items had been stolen again from the athletic department. In a previous report he said someone stole a John Deer Gator and two zero-turn lawnmowers from the field garage.
“Our crews last used them on June 20 and we locked them up,” Ward said. “We went back out to use them on June 22 and they were gone.”
Ward previously said someone cut the chain off the lock of the garage in order to enter the building.
According to Ward, the items stolen are used for all the athletic fields in Grapeland and have an estimated value between $15,000 and $18,000. One of the mowers have been
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the Grapeland Police Department.
