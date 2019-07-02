Jasper County rollover wreck injures 2 men

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two men suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on FM 1013 in Jasper County on Friday.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash at 1:15 p.m. Friday. The wreck occurred near the FM 1005 intersection.
“Preliminary reports indicate that a 2015 Chevrolet passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on FM 1013,” the press release stated. "The driver was traveling at an unsafe speed as he entered a curve. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. After striking the culvert, the vehicle rolled over several times before coming to rest."
The driver, 74-year-old Earl Williams Jr., of Kirbyville, was airlifted by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger, 66-year-old David Cheatham, also of Kirbyville, was taken by ambulance to the same hospital. He also suffered serious injuries in the wreck, according to the press release.
“This is an ongoing investigation as troopers continue to determine the exact factors that contributed to this crash,” the press release stated.
