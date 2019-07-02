Lufkin ISD finalizing construction plans for three major school bond projects

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Independent School District has a busy summer ahead of them: the district hopes to finalize plans for three major projects financed by a $75 million school bond passed in May 2018.
The district has three major projects underway: renovations to the Lufkin Middle School building, a multipurpose facility at Lufkin High School, as well as new baseball and softball complex.
“All of those plans are coming to an end,” said Lynn Torres, superintendent with Lufkin ISD. “We have to select the plans that we want, that we agree with, and that the construction manager says that he can accomplish.”
The next step in the process, after plans are agreed upon and prices finalizes, will be to put them out on the street for bids.
Once a contractor is found, Torres said groundbreaking could begin as early as this summer.
“This summer, we should break ground on two facilities; both the gym and the basebaall and softball complex,” Torres explained.
The current plan for the middle school has buildings encompassing 308,000 sq. ft., which is about 12,000 more sq. ft. then what was expected. Torres believes some minor changes to a few areas will bring the plan back on scale. The school will use some of the existing school and incorporate it into a more modern look.
Another new item at the school is an outdoor pavilion area. The original gym on campus was set to be demolished but the architects believes the walls could be demolished and the support beams and roof stay to make a covered area that could be used for various activities.
On top of new classrooms and labs, the school will have a new competition gym that will host boys locker rooms as well as a practice gym and weight room. Panther Gym, which is used by the High School will become the main gym at the high school and will be used for locker room space for girls athletics and physical education.
As for the softball and baseball complex. a new complex house will be built that will have locker rooms for softball and baseball as well as coaching offices and a conference room. The complex house will also have restrooms for fans as well as two separate concession stands.
New parking will be added that will provide around 300 new spaces. A new filed house will be built for tennis and two new courts will also be added.
Because of the massive undertaking that the middle school will be, the district will first break ground on the basketball gym in June. Soon after that they will begin on baseball and softball. The district hopes to have all plans for the middle school finalized by November and break ground right before the Christmas break of the 2019-20 school year. The middle school is set for a 3-year time table.
