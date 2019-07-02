Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see patchy cloud cover for the start of the afternoon with showers in the evening. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s but with the humidity, it will feel like we are in the middle 90s. Tomorrow we will see a bit more widespread wet weather throughout the afternoon. It does look like we will see rain on Independence Day. As of now, there is a possibility of a few early morning sprinkles as well as afternoon showers with a few isolated thundershowers. The day should not be a total washout but there will be rain. Clear skies return for both Friday and Saturday with temperatures once again returning to the lower 90s. Afternoon rain chances return for both Sunday and Monday.