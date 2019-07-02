Nacogdoches City Council to vote on seeking Music Friendly Community designation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Nacogdoches is getting closer to becoming a certified Music Friendly Community. Today, the Nacogdoches city council is considering a resolution that helps Texas communities foster music industry development.
Nacogdoches city officials say music business and education directly account for roughly 97,000 jobs and $4.1 billion in annual earnings. They add that investing in local music business can boost a community’s tourism and tax value. If accepted, Nacogdoches would be the ninth city in Texas to receive the designation. San Angelo, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Conroe, and Stephenville are the eight “Music Friendly” communities in Texas.
“It’s a great program, especially for smaller communities like us," said Sherry Morgan with Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We do have a diversified offering of things to do to offer visitors and locals alike, and it’s our job here to make sure we communicate those and people are aware of what’s going on so that they can take part of it and become invested in the community.”
A Music Friendly Community workshop will be held on July 17th at Lugnutz Bar in Nacogdoches. A representative from the Texas Music Office will answer questions about the designation and local musicians will give a sample of live music. The event is free to the public.
