Report: Cowvboy’s Elliot set to meet with Commisoner Goodell on Tuesday

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - An off season incident has Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot in hot water with the National Football League.
In May, Elliot was briefly put in handcuffs and detained in Las Vegas after an altercation with his girlfriend and a security guard at an event. VIdeo posted to social media showed Elliot in a verbal argument with the security guard before he pushed him back into a fence. No charges were brought up in the matter and Elliot was released from the scene a short time after the incident.
Under the League’s personal conduct policy Elliot could face a penalty despite facing no legal fallout in Las Vegas.
Multiple reports on Monday have stated that Elliot is set to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in New York on Tuesday about the incident. This is the second time in two years that Elliot will be meeting with Goodell. Last time was over domestic violence allegations where Elliot ultimately received a six-game suspension despite no criminal charges in the matter.
