Solar Eclipse covers part of South America

(KLTV) - South America is experiencing a total solar eclipse Tuesday.
According to NASA, The eclipse will only be visible directly to observers within the path of totality, which stretches across parts of Chile and Argentina.
NASA is livestreaming the solar eclipse in partnership with the Exploratorium in San Francisco.
NASA said a solar eclipse happens when the moon casts a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the sun’s light in some areas. Observers within the path of totality will be able to see the sun’s corona. Observers outside this path will see a partial eclipse
Click here to view the livestream.
