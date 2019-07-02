Tyler County indictments: Man sexually abused, molested 2 girls

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler County grand jury indicted a man on multiple counts of indecency with a child and continuous sexual assault of a child when it met on June 26.
The alleged crimes involved two different underage girls, according to the texts of the indictments.
After the grand jury indictments were handed down, Kerry Evans turned himself in at the Tyler County Jail. He was released after he posted bail on a collective bond amount of $350,000.
The first indictment has a total of eight counts. Those counts include first-degree felony continuous sexual assault of a child. Counts 2 through 8 were for indecency with a child by sexual contact (second-degree felony) or exposure (third-degree felony).
According to the indictment, Evans is accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 14 two or more times in the period from May 18, 2012, through May 17, 2014.
The alleged indecency with a child incidents occurred in May of 2012, May of 2013, May of 2014 and May of 2015. Evans allegedly molested the girl or forced her to expose herself on multiple occasions in May of 2015.
A second indictment handed down against Evans had three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. Evans is accused of molesting a girl under the age of 17 on April 1, May 1, and June 1 of 2017.
A story on the KJAS.com website stated that Evans works as a doctor for an urgent care company based in Woodville. A Google search revealed that there is a Dr. Kerry L. Evans who has a family medical practice in Woodville.
