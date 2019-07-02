VIDEO: Lufkin Crime Stoppers seeking help IDing man who burglarized vehicle at motel

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke the window on a truck parked at a Lufkin motel and stole a laptop computer and a tool bag on June 15.
According to a bulletin on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website, the victim parked his truck at the Sleep Inn located on North Timberland Drive at about 8 p.m. on June 15. When he returned to it the next morning, he found a window broken and thousands of dollars’ worth of property missing.
“Regular readers of Crime Stoppers' articles know we encourage everyone to remove their belongings and lock their doors every time they park their vehicle, no matter the location,” the bulletin states. “Crime after crime has proven that an unlocked vehicle gets burglarized and that a locked vehicle with any property visible inside gets its window broken and then burglarized.”
According to the bulletin, a Toshiba laptop and a tool bag containing Snap-on brand tools were among the items stolen from the pickup.
"Cameras in the hotel’s parking lot captured images of an unidentified black male suspect,” the bulletin states. “He was one of several occupants of a small, dark-red, four-door car that moved around the parking lot as the suspect walked from vehicle to vehicle picking through other people’s belongings as if shopping in a store.”
“Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a reward is available for the first, most accurate anonymous tip that helps solve this crime,” the bulletin states. “The entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.