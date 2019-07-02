Vietnam-era veterans in Lufkin invited to pick up free copy of commemorative Vietnam War 50th book

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - To honor more than half a million Texans who served in the Vietnam War, the officer of Governor Greg Abbott is giving away books to help commemorate their service.
The book is titled “A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice." A news release from the governor’s office described the book detailing heroic actions taken and sacrifices made in Vietnam, chronicles the events of the time, provides modern day reflections of veterans, and pays tributes to all who served in Vietnam.
Texas is home to 1.7 million veterans, and of that, a significant proportion is made up of more than 500,000 men and women who served in Vietnam, according to the release.
“As a veteran of the Vietnam War, I thank Governor Abbott for honoring our service and providing this book so that our duty and service to our country is not forgotten,” said Eliseo “Al” Cantu, Jr., Chairman, Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) and U.S. Army retired. “I urge all Texas Vietnam veterans to seek out this special book and claim the benefits we have earned.”
For a copy of “A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice", Vietnam-era veterans can stop by Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Claims offices at the following locations:
- Lufkin VA Outpatient Clinic, located at 2206 N. John Redditt Drive in Lufkin
- Lufkin Vet Center, located at 3003 N. Medford Drive in Lufkin
