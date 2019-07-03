City of Nacogdoches gearing up for Fourth of July Freedom Fest

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Preparations are underway in Nacogdoches for the city’s annual Freedom Fest fireworks show.
All scheduled activities are going according to plan, according to the Nacogdoches Jaycees, who are organizing the Freedom Festival. Those activities include bounce houses for kids, water slides, and of course, plenty of food and music.
“We like to have this event for the families to come out, just have a good time,” said Gabe Lindsay, Freedom Fest chairman. “Bring the kids out for a safe, family-friendly environment for the kids to watch fireworks.”
Twelve vendors will treat customers to a variety of food, such as cotton candy, tacos, gorditas, funnel cake, and much more. Lindsay added that this year organizers decided to drop the eating contest to better focus on the family environment.
“We mainly want to focus on giving back to the kids, letting them have a good time, and for the families to come out and enjoy the weather,” Linsday explained. “We want to give back, and say thank you to all the families and just have a good time on the Fourth of July.”
Much like previous years, the first 1,000 attendees will receive free fireworks glasses. Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m.
