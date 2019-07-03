Delays possible following log truck wreck on US 69 N in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - Traffic may be delayed on U.S. Highway 69 North as crews continue to clear the scene of a wreck involving a log truck.
At about 7:42 a.m., a loaded log truck was involved in a crash on U.S. 69 North near Briar Village/Holmes Road. As a result, logs were blocking the roadway and all but one northbound lane was open, according to TxDOT Lufkin.
TxDOT Lufkin reports that although the highway is reopened at this time, at least one lane will close again in order for crews to remove the logs that were collected to the side of the roadway.
Motorists should reduce their speed when traveling through the area and be prepared for delays.
