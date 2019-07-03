DPS ramping up traffic enforcement for Independence Day

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is stepping up their enforcement of traffic violations this week. Starting Wednesday, DPS state troopers are keeping a close eye on Texans traveling for the Fourth of July holiday.
The holiday traffic operation will run July 3-5. During last year’s holiday enforcement campaign, DPS reports that more than 57,000 citations and warnings were issued, as well as 256 DWI arrests. DPS officials say cracking down on violations help keep drivers safe during holiday travel.
“During that time frame we’ll be looking for hazardous violations out there on the highway," DPS trooper David Hendry said. "Reckless driving, DWI. We’ll also be enforcing the Move Over, Slow Down law as well.”
For the Move Over, Slow Down law, DPS reminds drivers to change lanes or reduce speed when passing first responder vehicles on the side of the road. DPS says almost 14,000 violations of the law have occurred since the start of this year.
