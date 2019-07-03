East Texas Ag News: What is Spanish moss?

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - According to East Texans, Spanish moss is a plant that’s either loved or hated.
It’s a plant that’s native to the United States from Texas to Virginia, but Spanish moss is not an actual moss according to a county extension agent in Angelina County. It’s a bromeliad and it’s an epiphyte.
Epiphytes are organisms that grow on the surface of a plant but takes moisture and nutrients from the air and rainwater. So it’s very similar to a a plant with leaves and flowers.
The most common way Spanish moss is propagated, and spread is by fragmented pieces called festoons.
If a festoon is broken off and carried off by wind or birds who use it as nest material, it can grow into a full plant. Then the seeds of the moss can float in the wind like dandelion seeds until they land on a favorable limb grow.
