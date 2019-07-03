A few showers on Independence Day before drier, hotter weather takes over this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Deep, tropical moisture coming in off the Gulf of Mexico will provide us with a 60% chance of scattered, heavy downpours the rest of this afternoon before they begin to fizzle out around sunset.
Due to the abundant moisture in the air, heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning can be expected.
Outside of any cooling showers and thunderstorms, it will be warm and muggy as daytime highs will be held down into the middle-to-upper 80′s as a result of these decent rain chances.
The Fourth of July on Thursday looks to have a 30% chance of afternoon downpours in the forecast. Any activity ongoing in the early evening hours should fizzle by the time the firework shows go off around the Piney Woods on Thursday night.
As we get towards the holiday weekend, high pressure will start to build overhead, shutting down rain chances and allowing some July heat to return to our part of the state. Look for daytime highs to shoot up into the lower-to-middle 90′s with heat indices topping out around 102-105, making for some oppressive conditions this upcoming weekend.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.