EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A warm start with light winds and temperatures in the 70s this morning. Expect another chance for some afternoon showers and thundershowers today. Brief, heavy downpours are possible. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. Any rain will diminish after sunset but could return tomorrow afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow with a few more afternoon showers and high temperatures near 90 degrees. Fireworks shows for the 4th of July shouldn’t be hindered by the rainfall as most of the showers and thundershowers will be gone shortly after sunset. The rain chances diminish by the end of the week and temperatures will be rising back into the lower to mid 90s for the weekend.