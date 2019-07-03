Nacogdoches Commissioners wrap up requests for 2019-2020 county budget

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Commissioners in Nacogdoches are still in the early stages of preparing the county budget for next year.
Today, commissioners along with County Judge Greg Sowell took requests from department heads regarding various financial needs.
“Today was just more of the budget process," Sowell said. "This is the beginning, where people come in and make their requests to the court, and the court takes it under consideration, and it’s discussed. I want the input of the county commissioners.”
District Judge Edwin Klein stated his need for a court reporter and added that his previous employee made less than the average salary of stenographers in surrounding counties. Emergency management is looking to receive professional memberships to bring additional training and other resources to their staff.
Commissioners have taken many requests like these in the past several days. Even as the request process winds down, they are still in the early stages of preparing the budget.
“It’s all to come," Sowell said. "We don’t have any numbers yet on our anticipated taxes. We don’t have any firm numbers yet.”
Nacogdoches county commissioners will be making their budget proposal on July 26th. The adopted county budget is scheduled to be put in place in September.
