NFL confirms no suspension for Zeke

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliot will not miss any playing time after briefly being detained at a Las Vegas music festival in May.
During the incident, Elliot shoved a security guard against a barrier following an argument between Elliot and his girlfriend. Las Vegas police detained :Elliot for a short time but then released him with no charges or official arrest.
On Wednesday Elliot offered an apology to the league and the security guard after meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The NFL released the following statement on Wednesday:
Immediately following reports of an incident in Las Vegas in May involving Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL conducted a comprehensive investigation that included interviews with multiple witnesses, including security personnel and others with direct involvement, as well as a review of documentary and other information.
On Tuesday, as part of the review, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Mr. Elliott to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards.
Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future. He volunteered to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally.
Commissioner Goodell determined there was no violation of the personal conduct policy and no further action is warranted.
Under the League’s personal Conduct policy they could have suspended Elliot. Zeke was suspended six games in 2017 for violating the policy after allegations of domestic violence were brought up from his time at Ohio State.
