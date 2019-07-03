Pickup stolen in Jasper County involved in pursuit near San Antonio

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One of the pickups stolen in the Lake Rayburn area north of Jasper turned up near San Antonio Tuesday, and the driver wrecked it during a pursuit by the Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who spotted the truck.
The pickup had nine people crammed into it.
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said Wednesday, that a DPS trooper spotted the stolen pickup on Interstate 35 around 9 a.m. A chase ensued when the trooper tried to pull the truck over.
After the driver wrecked the pickup, law enforcement took six people into custody. Three people, including the alleged driver, managed to flee the scene and avoid law enforcement, Newman said. He added that the Department of Public Safety told him that all the people that were arrested were illegal immigrants.
Newman said that based on the stolen pickups that have been recovered so far, the people, who are believed to be part of a crime ring out of Mexico, remove the back seats from the trucks and beef up their suspension systems.
“We believe they’re hauling people in these trucks,” Newman said. “One of the other trucks we’ve recovered had a bunch of candy and food wrappers in the back.”
Newman said the thieves seem to be targeting white, full-size Ford pickups because they could blend in with the trucks often used by oil field workers and contractors.
The Jasper County sheriff said his office is working with DPS’ Auto Theft Task Force and sheriff’s offices from neighboring counties in an effort to track down the people responsible for the pickup thefts.
Similar vehicle thefts have been occurring in Tyler and Liberty counties.
Newman said there were seven vehicle thefts in Jasper County on the same day back in June. Four of them occurred out in the county, and three of them occurred in Jasper, he said.
On the morning of June 20, a Jasper police officer spotted one of the stolen pickups on Live Oak Lane and chased the suspect until he wrecked the truck near where State Highway 63 intersects with FM 2799 and FM 3414, according to a story on KJAS.com.
The suspect, a man, fled on foot and ran into a nearby wooded area.
Newman said his investigators now believe the suspect entered a house near where he crashed the pickup. The man allegedly took a shower and then grabbed a fresh set of clothes and two bottles of water before he left.
Newman said the Altima was used in another crime that occurred in that time frame.
Related stories: Jasper County law enforcement investigating series of pickup thefts
Jasper County sheriff: home burglarized, czar stolen near where police chase ended
Tyler County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help solving series of burglaries, thefts
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.