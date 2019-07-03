World War II Warbird Expo to land at Tyler Pounds’ Historic Aviation Memorial Museum July 4-7

The aircraft arriving at Tyler Pounds Regional will be led by Texas Raiders – the famed B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bomber. Of the 12,731 B-17’s built across the US, only nine are currently flying – and Texas Raiders bristles with authentic machine guns and period-specific equipment. Joining her will be the mighty Marine Corps B-25 gunship and bomber Devil Dog, the famous T-6 Texan Ace in the Hole, the ferocious A-26 attack aircraft, Night Mission, the Beech 18 Navy transport Little Raider, the open cockpit N3N Navy bi-plane, Yellow Peril, as well as the last flying example of the notorious SB2C Helldiver dive-bomber. All aircraft are notable for their historic importance and level of restoration, and together offer a seldom seen view into America’s aviation history. All of these spectacular aircraft will be also be performing in the Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake Air Show on July 6.