World War II Warbird Expo to land at Tyler Pounds’ Historic Aviation Memorial Museum July 4-7

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Vintage warbirds will arrive at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum in Tyler beginning July 4.
The first-ever World War II Warbird Expo will kick off at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 with the arrival of seven rare WWII warbirds roaring into Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. The planes have been nicknamed “The Magnificent Seven” in honor of the weekend event, which will take place at the aviation museum from July 4 through July 7.
A statement from the event coordinators shares further details:
The aircraft arriving at Tyler Pounds Regional will be led by Texas Raiders – the famed B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bomber. Of the 12,731 B-17’s built across the US, only nine are currently flying – and Texas Raiders bristles with authentic machine guns and period-specific equipment. Joining her will be the mighty Marine Corps B-25 gunship and bomber Devil Dog, the famous T-6 Texan Ace in the Hole, the ferocious A-26 attack aircraft, Night Mission, the Beech 18 Navy transport Little Raider, the open cockpit N3N Navy bi-plane, Yellow Peril, as well as the last flying example of the notorious SB2C Helldiver dive-bomber. All aircraft are notable for their historic importance and level of restoration, and together offer a seldom seen view into America’s aviation history. All of these spectacular aircraft will be also be performing in the Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake Air Show on July 6.
Tours of the aircraft will be available to the public as will opportunities to fly in them. Beginning on July 4 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 p.m. and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the public can visit the aircraft and take on-board tours that include commentary from crew members.
Admission to the event is $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 10 and under. Active duty service men and women may tour for free with their military ID.
Attendees who want the ultimate living history flight experience may make a reservation now for one of the limited number of 25-minute flights on any of the aircraft. Imagine flying on one of the iconic WWII aircraft, and then seeing it perform at twilight over the lake! For event details or to schedule a flight on any of The Magnificent 7, https://b17texasraiders.org/index.php/b-17-flight?id=321.
CCVF donates all net proceeds from its fundraising events to veterans assisted by Fisher House, Hope For The Warriors and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, each of which has a four-star rating on Charity Navigator.
Further event details and tickets may be found www.ccveteransfoundation.org/events.
