DPS: 1 person taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on SH 103 bridge

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One person was taken to a Lufkin hospital for treatment of possible injuries after a three-vehicle wreck occurred on the State Highway 103 East bridge Thursday morning.
According to a press release, the Texas Department of Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
The preliminary crash report shows that 33-year-old Collins LaFosse jr., of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was driving a 2016 Dodge pickup west on SH 103 East when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a 2016 Nissan SUV driven by Alton Craig, 69, of Bronson.
The Dodge pickup then rolled over onto its roof and collided head-on with an eastbound 2008 Dodge pickup driven by Juan Palacios, 47, of Lufkin.
According to the press release, Craig was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment of possible injuries. LaFosse was not transported from the scene for medical treatment, and Palacios was not injured in the crash.
The wreck is still under investigation, the press release stated.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.