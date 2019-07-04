Dry conditions expected during tonight’s fireworks shows

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few isolated showers may pop-up during the late afternoon hours, but they will be few and far between, meaning that most of you will remain dry.
Any rain activity ongoing early this evening will dissipate around sunset, which will lead to dry firework shows throughout all of the Piney Woods tonight. It will, however, remain very muggy with not much of a breeze to be felt.
A ridge of high pressure will start to build overhead the next few days, shutting down rain chances and allowing some July heat to return to our part of the state. Look for daytime highs to shoot up into the lower-to-middle 90s with heat indices topping out around 102 to 105 degrees, making for some oppressive conditions this upcoming weekend.
Therefore, make sure you are staying hydrated and taking plenty of breaks if you plan on being out on the lakes, by the pool, or just spending lots of time outdoors for the remainder of our holiday weekend.
Our next chance for rain after today will not return to the forecast until sometime toward the end of next week.
