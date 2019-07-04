Webxtra: Diboll’s KK Rodriguez preparing for softball trip to Australia

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Coming off of the most successful season in Diboll Ladyjack softball history, soon-to-be senior KK Rodriguez is getting her bags packed and ready to fly to Australia.
playing with the America's Team organization, Rodriguez will join players from around Texas to make up an American squad that will play teams from Australia later this month.
"I was in class one day," Rodriguez said. "I got a message from the group on my phone asking me to go with them. At first I was like, "No this isn't real."
Rodriguez is not worried about being on a team with people she doesn't know. For her the concern is the travel.
" I have been playing for years with people I don’t know. The fact that I am going across the world to play is more nerve wrecking."
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.