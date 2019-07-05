Center emergency personnel rescue man who had been dangling from tree

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Emergency personnel in Center joined forces to rescue a man that had gotten tangled up in his safety harness and had been dangling from a tree for about 30 minutes.
Sgt. Ricky King with the Center Police Department said they call a 911 call about a man hanging from a tree in the 300 block of Wheeler Street on Wednesday. He said when he and another Center PD officer got to the scene, they found a man dangling from his safety harness.
King said the man had been working to cut a tree limb when he got tangled up in his safety harness and line. The man had been hanging by his feet for about 30 minutes, King said.
The Center PD sergeant said the man tried to pull himself up, but he eventually got too tired to keep doing it.
A pickup was brought in and placed under the man, so emergency personnel could get to him. Center police officers and firefighters worked for about 15 minutes to free the man.
A video on the ShelbyCountyToday.com page shows emergency personnel gently lowering him down to the roof of the truck.
“That wasn’t something we do every day,” King said. “That was probably the best way that could have ended.”
King said EMS personnel checked the man out after he was rescued and “his vitals were fine.” The ShelbyCountyToday.com story stated that the man refused medical treatment and appeared to be unharmed at the end of his ordeal.
“The only thing that was hurt was the rope,” King said.
