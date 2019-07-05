TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Remember the cold, creamy popsicles that tasted like a combination of orange and vanilla ice cream? This pie will bring back those childhood memories, and it’ll keep you cool on hot summer days, too.
Creamy dreamsicle pie by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
One 8 ounce package of lowfat cream cheese, softened to room temperature
6 ounces of condensed orange juice, thawed
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
16 ounces of thawed non-dairy whipped topping
1 pre-made graham cracker pie crust (or make your own)
Small can of mandarin orange slices, drained
Method:
In a mixing bowl, combine the thawed juice, and softened cream cheese. Blend until smooth, with no little chunks of cream cheese remaining.
Fold in the whipped topping using a spatula. Keep gently folding until the whipped topping has incorporated into the orange mixture.
Spread the filling into the pie crust, smoothing the top with a spatula.
Freeze for at least an hour or refrigerate for four or five hours before serving. Garnish with orange slices and more whipped cream, if desired.
