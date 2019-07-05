Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A warm and pleasant day in East Texas with a slightly breezy south wind around 8-12 MPH with a few gusts reaching up to 15 mph. During the afternoon we’ll see decreasing cloud cover as our highs will warm into the lower 90s. A slight increase in cloud cover overnight before once again dispersing in the afternoon tomorrow. Over the next several days, East Texas skies will stay mostly dry as a ridge of high pressure begins to build over the area. This means drier conditions as well as warmer temperatures, with afternoon highs reaching into the middle 90s as early as Sunday. A few showers will be possible this weekend for the extreme northern counties of East Texas along and north of I-30. Those showers are is still a big maybe and wont bring much rain if they do form. The rest of the area will stay dry. Mostly sunny skies through Wednesday before partly cloudy skies and a slight chance at a few afternoon showers returns to the forecast. Muggy middle 70s as we wake up in the morning and middle 90s in the afternoon until the rain returns! Stay cool and have a great weekend!