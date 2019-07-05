Texas police locate suspect in ‘Blue Bell licking’ case

LUFKIN, TEXAS (KTRE) - Lufkin police say they have identified and spoken with a suspect in a now-viral video.
The video shows a person licking the contents of a container of Blue Bell ice cream and replacing it in a store freezer. Wednesday, police determined that the incident may have occurred at the Lufkin Walmart.
On Friday, detectives identified the person as a juvenile from San Antonio.
“Our detectives have identified and spoken with the suspect in the ‘Blue Bell licking’ case. She is a juvenile from San Antonio tied to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend’s family,” a department spokeswoman said in a news release.
Since she is a juvenile offender, police say her identity will not be released and the case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
**WARNING: Video contains language that may be disturbing to some viewers.**
