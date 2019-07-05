EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few clouds early, then becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Very warm and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be light generally out of the south. Rain chances will be slim to none for the next several days and that means temperatures will be rising. Lower to mid 90s this weekend with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds. Back to a typical East Texas summer forecast next week with temperatures in the mid 70s each morning and mid 90s each afternoon. Heat index values will reach the triple digits much of next week. Take extra precautions if you are sensitive to the heat and try to stay indoors during the afternoon hours if possible. Slight chances for rain could return for some places by the end of next week.