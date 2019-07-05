Nacogdoches police respond to 911 calls about man waving gun on South Street

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A tense situation ended peacefully after Nacogdoches police officers responded to 911 calls about a man waving a gun in the air near the intersection of South and Seale streets Friday morning.
According to a press release, the incident occurred at about 7:35 a.m. Friday.
While the Nacogdoches PD officers were responding to the initial 911 call, more citizens called in to report that the man was waving a pistol in the air.
When the NPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was later identified as Bobbie Ray Cartwright standing on the street corner and waving a black pistol in the air.
“Officers gave verbal commands to the subject to drop the pistol,” the press release stated. “The suspect immediately complied and was quickly taken into custody.”
Upon further inspection, the pistol turned out to be a fake plastic replica of a military-type pistol.
Cartwright, 54, of Nacogdoches, was arrested and charged with Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct because he displayed a gun “in a public place in a manner calculated to alarm.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.