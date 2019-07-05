Needham firefighters surprise Goodrich VFD with donated fire truck

GOODRICH, TEXAS (KTRE) - Firefighters in Goodrich, Texas were gifted with surprise Friday in the form a fire truck.
On Friday, the department posted a message to social media discussing the gift from the Needham Fire Department.
A few weeks ago, Needham firefighters showed up with gently used equipment for the Goodrich Volunteer Fire Department squad with promises to return to attend a barbecue fundraiser on the Fourth of July.
“True to their word they showed up today and I for the first time ever am at a loss for words...They gifted our department this FIRE TRUCK!!!” Goodrich VFD wrote in the post. “Folks ‘‘this is a blessing from them and God!”
The gesture was so unexpected it moved Chief Kenneth Hambrick to tears.
The department shared photos of the new truck on social media.
