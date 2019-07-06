‘Abortion is Freedom’ billboards cause controversy in Waskom, city declared the act illegal

“We put up the billboards in response to Waskom’s irresponsible resolution that attempted to “outlaw” abortion in the city. First and foremost, we were concerned that people in and around Waskom would be confused about their right to seek abortion care. We wanted people to know their rights and that abortion is still legal in Waskom and in every state. That’s why we are directing folks to needabortion.org, where they can find what they need to access an abortion. Second, we wanted to let everyone know that our work to make abortion accessible to everyone who needs one does not stop because of five men’s publicity stunt.”