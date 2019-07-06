Man in custody after leading Lufkin police on pursuit

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin police said a man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit.
According to Lufkin police, just before noon Saturday, they received a check welfare call about a man passed out in a vehicle at US 59 and the loop. A citizen tried to wake the man. When the man woke up, he took off in his vehicle.
Officers located him at Pershing Avenue and the loop where he fled from them as they attempted to perform a welfare check. He led officers around the loop to FM 2680 where he drove north on before turning east onto Jackson Road. He then turned north on FM 2251 where he drove before crashing near the intersection of FM 2251 and FM 2021.
Police said the man attempted to evade police on foot, but was detained. He is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, evading in a motor vehicle, as well as evading on foot.
