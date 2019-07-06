Man opens fire on neighbors playing with sparklers; 12-year-old girl struck

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ/CNN) - A gunman in Michigan opened fire on his own neighbors late Thursday night, according to police.
At least two people were hurt, including a 12-year-old girl.
The suspect allegedly started shooting at families who were playing with sparklers in the street.
The suspect, a veteran, has reportedly had many run-ins with neighbors.
Law enforcement surrounded his home Friday morning and used tear gas to try to get inside.
Investigators say he also shot at a tactical robot and armored vehicle during the situation.
