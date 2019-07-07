Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a very hot and sunny day ahead for East Texas. A heat advisory is in effect for a few of our southern counties today from 12 PM to 6 PM. Be sure you are staying very hydrated and limiting your outdoor activities. We also have a small chance of seeing a stray shower early in the afternoon for a few of our northern counties. Tomorrow will be sunny and in the 90s again and that will stick around through the beginning of Thursday. A cold front come through between Thursday and Friday putting a little extra energy in the atmosphere which could cause a few showers between the two days. Saturday will dry out and be back to mostly sunny skies and low 90s.