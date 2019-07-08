Better East Texas: Texas Secretary of State controversy

Now, it is ok for the governor to believe in David Whitley but for him to have Whitley seated in a new position days after he resigned in a huge controversy is not a respectable play by Governor Abbott. There is distrust for Mr. Whitely, even in Republican ranks, and effective government is all about trust; earning it and preserving it. Reconsidering this hire, or at least the timing of it, is certainly needed, and that will make for a Better East Texas